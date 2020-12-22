Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Francois Barbier Sells 57,255 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $977,915.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $18.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,374,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,259. Flex Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.36 and a twelve month high of $18.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FLEX. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Flex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flex from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.69.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Flex in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Flex in the second quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

