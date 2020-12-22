Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) PT Raised to $21.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

FLEX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Flex from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Flex from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.69.

Get Flex alerts:

Flex stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Flex has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $17.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.49.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Flex’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Flex will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total transaction of $56,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 21,890 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $362,498.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,262 shares of company stock worth $529,956 in the last three months. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Par Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

Featured Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.