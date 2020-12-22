Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Flexible Solutions International Inc. (NYSE:FSI)’s stock price was down 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.46. Approximately 49,861 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 58,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

The stock has a market cap of $30.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI)

Flexible Solutions International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.