FlexShopper (FPAY) & Its Peers Financial Survey

FlexShopper (NASDAQ: FPAY) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare FlexShopper to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

17.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.0% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 37.4% of FlexShopper shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of shares of all “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

FlexShopper has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FlexShopper’s rivals have a beta of 1.50, indicating that their average share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for FlexShopper and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FlexShopper 0 1 2 0 2.67 FlexShopper Competitors 240 736 989 92 2.45

FlexShopper currently has a consensus target price of $4.17, suggesting a potential upside of 74.34%. As a group, “Equipment rental & leasing, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.45%. Given FlexShopper’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe FlexShopper is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FlexShopper and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FlexShopper $88.79 million $580,000.00 -21.73 FlexShopper Competitors $1.33 billion $189.65 million 6.23

FlexShopper’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FlexShopper. FlexShopper is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares FlexShopper and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FlexShopper -0.96% -1.40% -1.81% FlexShopper Competitors -21.28% -26.06% -1.27%

Summary

FlexShopper rivals beat FlexShopper on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

FlexShopper Company Profile

FlexShopper, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, FlexShopper, LLC operates as an online lease-to-own (LTO) retailer and LTO payment solution provider. The company provides residential furniture, consumer electronics, computers, appliances, household accessories, and various other durable goods to consumers on a LTO basis to consumers of third-party retailers and e-tailers. It offers products through FlexShopper.com, an LTO e-commerce marketplace; e-commerce sites and in-store terminals by utilizing FlexShopper's patented LTO payment method; and facilitation of LTO transactions with retailers. The company was formerly known as Anchor Funding Services, Inc. and changed its name to FlexShopper, Inc. in October 2013. FlexShopper, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

