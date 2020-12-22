Flit Token (FLT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on December 21st. One Flit Token token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Flit Token has a market capitalization of $870.51 and $3,823.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Flit Token has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.92 or 0.00453748 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,684.90 or 1.00016014 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005983 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00021647 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00015184 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003127 BTC.

About Flit Token

FLT is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official website is flittoken.com. The official message board for Flit Token is medium.com/@flittoken. Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flit Token

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

