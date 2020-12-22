Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Shares Up 59.1%

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) shot up 59.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.18 and last traded at $10.18. 5 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

Separately, HSBC cut shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.64.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VIAAY)

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

