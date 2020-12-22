FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Director John W. Olcott Purchases 35,714 Shares of Stock

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) Director John W. Olcott purchased 35,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.72 per share, with a total value of C$25,834.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$83,765.09.

FLY stock opened at C$0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.01. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.88.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) (CVE:FLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (FLY.V) Company Profile

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

