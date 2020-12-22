FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) to announce sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings. FMC posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.75 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.74 billion to $4.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of FMC from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Rowe upped their price target on shares of FMC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of FMC in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.53.

FMC stock traded down $1.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.67. 379,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.21. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $56.77 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from FMC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $86,860.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,319.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eduardo E. Cordeiro sold 5,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.86, for a total transaction of $668,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,098.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,091 shares of company stock worth $842,309. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. S&CO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $3,253,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 7.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 298.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 701,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,321,000 after buying an additional 525,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the third quarter worth about $2,689,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, which include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

