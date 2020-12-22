FOAM (FOAM) Trading 6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. FOAM has a market capitalization of $5.08 million and approximately $21,438.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM token can now be bought for $0.0165 or 0.00000069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Poloniex. In the last week, FOAM has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FOAM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.36 or 0.00143597 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.77 or 0.00717793 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.98 or 0.00192140 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00368075 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00069273 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00103763 BTC.

FOAM Token Profile

FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 307,477,096 tokens. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space. FOAM’s official message board is blog.foam.space. The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FOAM

FOAM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FOAM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FOAM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FOAM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FOAM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.