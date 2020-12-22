Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Receives $37.56 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on FOCS shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

FOCS stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.28. 5,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,989. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.20. Focus Financial Partners has a 52 week low of $12.17 and a 52 week high of $47.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.60 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.45%. Analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 216,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,083,000 after buying an additional 93,850 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 265.1% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 81,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 59,486 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 1.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 71,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Focus Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 14,676.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,109,000 after acquiring an additional 424,015 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services; recommends financial products through commissions; and sells investment or insurance products.

