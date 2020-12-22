Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $15.60

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:BFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $15.60 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 116727 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.18.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile (NYSE:BFT)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses in financial technology, or information and business services. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

