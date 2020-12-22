Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in FOX by 4.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 31,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of FOX during the 2nd quarter valued at about $704,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FOX by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after purchasing an additional 14,520 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in FOX by 52.8% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 51,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOX. TheStreet raised FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.88.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Fox Co. has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.73 and a 200 day moving average of $27.21.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.43. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.