Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

Franchise Group, Inc. (NYSE:FRG) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.375 per share on Friday, January 8th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a boost from Franchise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Franchise Group has a dividend payout ratio of 57.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NYSE FRG opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.62. Franchise Group has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $28.61.

Franchise Group (NYSE:FRG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $550.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.00 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Monday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub lowered Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.83.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the United States Operations and Canadian Operations segments. It offers personal and business tax preparation services, facilitates refund-based tax settlement financial products, and online tax preparation services.

