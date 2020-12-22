Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) Director Jeffery Jenkins Sells 72 Shares of Stock

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director Jeffery Jenkins sold 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.53, for a total transaction of C$12,926.39.

TSE FNV opened at C$168.75 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 12 month low of C$105.93 and a 12 month high of C$222.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 121.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$186.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 14.38 and a quick ratio of 13.40.

Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$372.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$326.66 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.3044829 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO)’s payout ratio is 54.83%.

A number of analysts have commented on FNV shares. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Franco-Nevada Co. (FNV.TO) from C$220.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

