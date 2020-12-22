Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Sold by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,275 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.51% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSEARCA:FLCA opened at $27.23 on Tuesday. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 52-week low of $16.02 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.93.

