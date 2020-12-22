Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ) by 14.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Frequency Therapeutics were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 7.3% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,256,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 222,222 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Frequency Therapeutics by 110.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 100,525 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $303,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after acquiring an additional 349,153 shares during the period. 52.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Frequency Therapeutics from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Frequency Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Frequency Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of FREQ opened at $31.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.23 and a beta of 0.65. Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $42.89.

Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. Frequency Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 68.59% and a negative return on equity of 12.56%. The company had revenue of $11.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Frequency Therapeutics news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 1,120 shares of Frequency Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $47,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 324,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,854,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $150,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,558,132.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,410 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,868 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.