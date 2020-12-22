Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NYSE:FDP opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.73 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $37.47.

Get Fresh Del Monte Produce alerts:

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $989.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 2.16%. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Mohammad Abu-Ghazaleh sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $499,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,853,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,006,077.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It offers fresh and value added products, such as pineapples, melons, grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, tomatoes, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis, avocados, fresh-cut and prepared fruits and vegetables, juices and other beverages, prepared meals and snacks, bananas, and other fruits and vegetables.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh Del Monte Produce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.