fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.08.

FUBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $55.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.68. fuboTV has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $51.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $61.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. On average, research analysts forecast that fuboTV will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

