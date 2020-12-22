fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $30.00 to $60.00. The stock had previously closed at $49.48, but opened at $55.31. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. fuboTV shares last traded at $56.25, with a volume of 177,519 shares.

FUBO has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on fuboTV from $29.00 to $36.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.08.

The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.78 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV Company Profile (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

