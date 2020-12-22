FunFair Price Hits $0.0041 (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 22nd. FunFair has a market capitalization of $26.64 million and approximately $203,544.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FunFair token can now be purchased for $0.0041 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FunFair has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004667 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $82.80 or 0.00347346 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017283 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00029399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004196 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002330 BTC.

FunFair Token Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FunFair is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FunFair using one of the exchanges listed above.

