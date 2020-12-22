FY2020 Earnings Forecast for BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) Issued By Piper Sandler

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for BancorpSouth Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancorpSouth Bank’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Get BancorpSouth Bank alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BXS. Zacks Investment Research cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Stephens upgraded BancorpSouth Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

Shares of NYSE:BXS opened at $27.72 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.79. BancorpSouth Bank has a one year low of $17.21 and a one year high of $32.59.

BancorpSouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. BancorpSouth Bank had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 19.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BancorpSouth Bank during the second quarter worth $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 9,381.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 26.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BancorpSouth Bank by 111.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.52% of the company’s stock.

About BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. The company operates through Banking Services Group, Mortgage, Insurance Agencies, Wealth Management, and General Corporate and Other segments. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for BancorpSouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancorpSouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.