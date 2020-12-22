FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Renasant Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Renasant in a research report issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renasant’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $177.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.28 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered Renasant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.50 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Renasant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNST opened at $32.35 on Monday. Renasant has a 1 year low of $18.22 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.40.

In related news, EVP James W. Gray sold 832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.55, for a total value of $26,249.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,712.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James C. Iv Mabry bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.98 per share, with a total value of $811,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,747,088.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Renasant in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Renasant in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Group One Trading L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Renasant by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. 68.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Renasant Company Profile

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank, which provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

