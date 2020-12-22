FY2020 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) Boosted by Piper Sandler

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of HBT Financial in a report released on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.38. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $38.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HBT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HBT Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:HBT opened at $15.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.86. HBT Financial has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $20.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.37 million, a P/E ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in HBT Financial by 89.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in HBT Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

