FY2020 EPS Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Keith now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.12 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 7.75%. The company had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.52 million.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 52 week low of $8.31 and a 52 week high of $17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average is $11.12. The company has a market capitalization of $623.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 284,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 165,979 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 326.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 200,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 153,435 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,302,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,016,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 62,000 shares during the period. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

