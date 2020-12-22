FY2020 EPS Estimates for Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:PB)

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler upped their FY2020 earnings estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a research report issued on Friday, December 18th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.45 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Prosperity Bancshares’ Q4 2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Get Prosperity Bancshares alerts:

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 36.72% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $293.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.74 million.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Hovde Group raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BidaskClub raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.55.

Shares of NYSE PB opened at $68.77 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $42.02 and a fifty-two week high of $75.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

In related news, Chairman H E. Timanus, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 177,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,256. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Zalman bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.57 per share, with a total value of $431,259.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,907,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 85.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 11,662 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 50,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 21,630 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 134.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,353 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 38,010 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 645.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,592 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 36,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 70,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Prosperity Bancshares

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, time accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Prosperity Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosperity Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.