FY2021 Earnings Forecast for City Holding Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:CHCO)

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of City in a research note issued on Friday, December 18th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.70 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $54.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.05 million. City had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 13.07%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of City in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of City from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.38.

City stock opened at $67.73 on Monday. City has a 1 year low of $53.06 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.35. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is an increase from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is currently 41.76%.

In other City news, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 7,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.89, for a total transaction of $509,498.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,676 shares in the company, valued at $3,332,075.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig G. Stilwell sold 2,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total transaction of $176,623.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,679.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of City by 59.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 17,002 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in City by 11.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,152 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in City by 7.6% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,116 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in City by 15.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in City by 14.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

