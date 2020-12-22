FY2021 EPS Estimates for Inovalon Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:INOV)

Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inovalon in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, December 16th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Draper now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.57.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $161.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.27 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.07%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on INOV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Inovalon from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Inovalon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Inovalon from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV opened at $18.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 457.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.07. Inovalon has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $27.93.

In related news, CFO Jonathan R. Boldt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.08, for a total value of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,447.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith R. Dunleavy purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.62 per share, with a total value of $1,177,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,949,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,450 and have sold 25,668 shares valued at $567,653. Insiders own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 29.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inovalon Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based platforms for data-driven healthcare. It operates Inovalon ONE Platform, a cloud-based platform that interconnect with the healthcare ecosystem to aggregate and analyze data in real-time, as well as empowers the application in resulting insights. The company also operates myABILITY software platform, an integrated set of cloud-based applications for providers that offers connectivity, administrative, clinical and quality analysis, management, and performance improvement capabilities to acute, post-acute, and ambulatory point-of-care provider facilities.

