FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a note issued to investors on Monday, December 21st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.95. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on WFC. Wolfe Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.41.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $54.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.