FY2024 EPS Estimates for Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for Ocular Therapeutix in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.81.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.02. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 14,065.71% and a negative net margin of 780.19%.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. BidaskClub lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUL opened at $21.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.87 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.86. Ocular Therapeutix has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.59.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 633.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $79,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the second quarter valued at $102,000. 53.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel platform technology. The company markets ReSure Sealant, a hydrogel ophthalmic wound sealant to seal corneal incisions following cataract surgery.

