GAMB (GMB) Trading Up 2% This Week

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded 2% higher against the dollar. GAMB has a total market cap of $563,994.92 and $2,450.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and KuCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00054535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00004619 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00355830 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017657 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004274 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00027564 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002358 BTC.

GAMB Token Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a token. Its genesis date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io. The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject.

GAMB Token Trading

GAMB can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GAMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

