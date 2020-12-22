Game.com Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $161,216.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 22nd. Over the last seven days, Game.com has traded 12.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Game.com has a total market cap of $4.09 million and $161,216.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, HADAX, BitForex and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00053756 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004278 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00364310 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00032337 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017597 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004272 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Game.com Token Profile

Game.com is a token. It launched on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert.

Game.com Token Trading

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, HADAX, BitForex and Bibox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

