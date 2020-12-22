Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

GLPI has been the subject of a number of other reports. BidaskClub raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $40.52 to $41.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a strong-buy rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.35.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $49.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.05.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 39.46%. Analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In related news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 13,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $579,504.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter worth about $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 20.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.49% of the company’s stock.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

