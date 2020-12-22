GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) Stake Lessened by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in GCI Liberty, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLIBA) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in GCI Liberty were worth $1,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GLIBA. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 27.0% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in GCI Liberty by 185.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GCI Liberty during the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

In other GCI Liberty news, Director Ronald A. Duncan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $6,891,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA opened at $91.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.10. GCI Liberty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $95.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.75.

GCI Liberty (NASDAQ:GLIBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $7.98. GCI Liberty had a net margin of 161.18% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $246.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that GCI Liberty, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GLIBA. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

