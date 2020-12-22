Geeq (GEEQ) Price Hits $0.31

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. During the last week, Geeq has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Geeq token can now be bought for about $0.31 or 0.00001335 BTC on popular exchanges. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.12 million and $275,093.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004271 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.73 or 0.00139784 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.60 or 0.00720079 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.20 or 0.00175965 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $88.12 or 0.00376358 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00069424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00105910 BTC.

Geeq Token Profile

Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,788,887 tokens. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official website is geeq.io.

Buying and Selling Geeq

Geeq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

