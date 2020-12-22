General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) Major Shareholder Sells $71,169.42 in Stock

General Finance Co. (NASDAQ:GFN) major shareholder Neil Gagnon sold 709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.38, for a total transaction of $71,169.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,689.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Neil Gagnon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get General Finance alerts:

On Monday, December 21st, Neil Gagnon sold 18 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $1,810.80.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Neil Gagnon sold 2,997 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $301,018.68.

On Monday, December 14th, Neil Gagnon sold 500 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $50,030.00.

On Thursday, December 10th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,023 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.02, for a total transaction of $102,320.46.

On Tuesday, December 8th, Neil Gagnon sold 1,585 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $158,658.50.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, Neil Gagnon sold 513 shares of General Finance stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $51,407.73.

Shares of GFN stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.52. The stock had a trading volume of 13,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,313. General Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $11.24. The company has a market cap of $257.09 million, a P/E ratio of 140.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $82.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.10 million. General Finance had a return on equity of 18.87% and a net margin of 1.74%. Research analysts anticipate that General Finance Co. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in General Finance by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in General Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Finance by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 97,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in General Finance by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 559,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,542,000 after purchasing an additional 48,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in General Finance by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,935,000 after buying an additional 10,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

GFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

About General Finance

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.