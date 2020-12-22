Genesis Vision One Day Volume Reaches $2.06 Million (GVT)

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for about $1.62 or 0.00006829 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 28.8% against the dollar. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $7.19 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00053771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004208 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004681 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.25 or 0.00354262 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00017310 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00030266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Genesis Vision Token Profile

Genesis Vision is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

