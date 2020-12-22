Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Receives $100.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

GPC has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.72 per share, with a total value of $201,784.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 12,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 256,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 5.6% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth about $500,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 18.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 26,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,047 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GPC traded up $1.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $98.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,911. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.08. Genuine Parts has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $106.84. The stock has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.66 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

