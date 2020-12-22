Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) Insider Sells C$58,198.77 in Stock

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 37,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.57, for a total value of C$58,198.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,819,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,266,805.74.

Sustainable Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 11th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 14,800 shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.55, for a total value of C$22,944.44.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Sustainable Capital Ltd purchased 600 shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,182.00.

On Monday, October 19th, Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 1,800 shares of Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.97, for a total value of C$3,546.00.

TSE GEO traded up C$0.01 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.52. 11,823 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,611. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.77. Geodrill Limited has a twelve month low of C$0.80 and a twelve month high of C$2.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.71 million and a P/E ratio of 15.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) (TSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$25.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$28.12 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Geodrill Limited (GEO.TO) Company Profile

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to major, intermediate, and junior mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, RC grade control, water borehole, and underground drilling services.

