Global Social Chain (GSC) Price Tops $0.0033

Global Social Chain (CURRENCY:GSC) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on December 22nd. In the last seven days, Global Social Chain has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Global Social Chain token can currently be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, HADAX, Indodax and Rfinex. Global Social Chain has a total market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $75,150.00 worth of Global Social Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004226 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.94 or 0.00143514 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00021419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.16 or 0.00715307 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00192029 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.08 or 0.00372433 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00068976 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.69 or 0.00104407 BTC.

Global Social Chain Profile

Global Social Chain’s genesis date was April 7th, 2018. Global Social Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 572,806,486 tokens. The official website for Global Social Chain is www.gsc.social. Global Social Chain’s official Twitter account is @gsc_socialchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Global Social Chain is medium.com/@gsc_socialchain.

Buying and Selling Global Social Chain

Global Social Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Indodax, Rfinex, OKEx and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Global Social Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Global Social Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Global Social Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

