Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) Trading Down 0.7%

Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF (NYSEARCA:GXF) fell 0.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.01 and last traded at $27.36. 4,340 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 5,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.55.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.39.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GXF. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,591,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FTSE Nordic Region ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000.

