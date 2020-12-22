Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) Upgraded to Sell by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of GSAT stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. Globalstar has a 12 month low of $0.23 and a 12 month high of $0.60.

Globalstar (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01).

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Globalstar in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Globalstar by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 111,780 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 36,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globalstar during the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and satellite data modem services comprising asynchronous and packet data services.

