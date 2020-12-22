GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $265.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GNNDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised GN Store Nord A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a research note on Monday, October 12th.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

Shares of GNNDY opened at $240.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.95. The company has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $123.32 and a twelve month high of $243.40.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets medical, professional, and consumer audio solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through GN Hearing and GN Audio segments. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.