GNY One Day Volume Reaches $62,759.00 (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 22nd. During the last week, GNY has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One GNY token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000443 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. GNY has a total market cap of $19.92 million and approximately $62,759.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GNY alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002004 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004277 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.21 or 0.00142071 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00021541 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.41 or 0.00724647 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.24 or 0.00167838 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.11 or 0.00376892 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00071081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.34 or 0.00108380 BTC.

GNY Token Profile

GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 tokens. The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO. The official website for GNY is www.gny.io. GNY’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GNY

GNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Exrates and BitMart. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.