GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) PT Raised to C$2.40

GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) (TSE:GGD) had its price objective lifted by BMO Capital Markets from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a report published on Monday, AR Network reports.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.20 target price on GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th.

Shares of GGD stock opened at C$1.92 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.44. The company has a market cap of C$507.70 million and a PE ratio of 9.65. GoGold Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 9.13.

About GoGold Resources Inc. (GGD.TO)

GoGold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver primarily in Mexico. The company holds an interest in the Parral Tailings project, which covers an area of 141 hectares located in the state of Chihuahua, Mexico. It also holds an option to acquire 100% concessions of the Los Ricos project, which covers 29 concessions with an area of approximately 22,000 hectares situated in the Jalisco State, Mexico.

