GoldMint Reaches Market Capitalization of $191,787.59 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 10.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. GoldMint has a total market cap of $191,787.59 and $1,103.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GoldMint has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One GoldMint coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.48 or 0.00052988 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.06 or 0.00352797 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00017608 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004249 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00027638 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002295 BTC.

GoldMint Coin Profile

GoldMint (CRYPTO:MNTP) is a coin. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GoldMint’s official website is www.goldmint.io. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoldMint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldMint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

