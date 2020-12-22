Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NASDAQ:GRAY opened at $25.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.47. Graybug Vision has a one year low of $12.50 and a one year high of $37.88.

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($1.96). Analysts predict that Graybug Vision will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Graybug Vision news, Director Christy L. Shaffer acquired 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GRAY. Nantahala Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision in the third quarter worth $3,178,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Graybug Vision during the third quarter valued at $24,535,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Graybug Vision in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,318,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. Its lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

