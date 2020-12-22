Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.36

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.36, but opened at $2.70. Great Elm Capital Group shares last traded at $2.70, with a volume of 943 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.42. The firm has a market cap of $67.04 million, a P/E ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Great Elm Capital Group (NASDAQ:GEC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The software maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Great Elm Capital Group had a negative net margin of 20.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.82%. The company had revenue of $16.66 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Great Elm Capital Group in the third quarter worth $60,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Great Elm Capital Group in the second quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Capital Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 1,728,274 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,027,000 after acquiring an additional 14,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GEC)

Great Elm Capital Group, Inc operates in durable medical equipment, investment management, and real estate businesses. It distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

