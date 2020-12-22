Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) Senior Officer Jim Zadra Sells 50,000 Shares

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) (TSE:GPR) (NYSE:GPL) Senior Officer Jim Zadra sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.71, for a total value of C$35,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,011 shares in the company, valued at C$264,837.81.

Jim Zadra also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Jim Zadra acquired 10,000 shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,800.00.

Shares of TSE:GPR opened at C$1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$400.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.99, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.08 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.05. Great Panther Mining Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.32 and a 1 year high of C$1.42.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Great Panther Mining Limited (GPR.TO) Company Profile

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two silver mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

