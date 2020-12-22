Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 321,354 Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) by 6,631.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,354 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.38% of Everi worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVRI. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Everi during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Everi by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,495 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Everi during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.49. Everi Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. Everi had a negative net margin of 21.25% and a negative return on equity of 474.12%. On average, equities analysts predict that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EVRI. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

In other news, CFO Mark F. Labay sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,996. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lucchese sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.11, for a total transaction of $694,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,755.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,091,825. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

