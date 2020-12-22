Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 72,270 Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) by 400.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 90,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,270 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.61% of DMC Global worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in DMC Global by 195.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 739,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,408,000 after buying an additional 489,503 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in DMC Global in the 3rd quarter worth $9,899,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DMC Global by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 276,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after purchasing an additional 137,773 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in DMC Global by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 417,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after purchasing an additional 107,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in DMC Global by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 670,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,502,000 after purchasing an additional 61,347 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DMC Global alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BOOM shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of DMC Global in a research note on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. DMC Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.80.

In related news, CFO Michael Kuta sold 964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $33,981.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $71,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,964 shares of company stock worth $745,511 over the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BOOM opened at $44.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $651.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.10, a P/E/G ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 1.36. DMC Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.21.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $55.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.50 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DMC Global Company Profile

DMC Global Inc engages in technical product and process businesses serving the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for DMC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DMC Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.